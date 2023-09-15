Govt approves procurement of 12 HAL manufactured Su-30 MKI fighter jets, Dhruvastra missiles2 min read 15 Sep 2023, 07:36 PM IST
India approves procurement of fighter jets, missiles, and aircraft upgrades worth ₹45,000 crore. The approval to the procurement proposals under the framework of the 'Make in India' initiative came amid the lingering border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.
India's defence ministry had cleared nine procurement proposals of around ₹45,000 crore, including ones to acquire 12 Su-30 MKI fighter jets, maufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The ₹11,000 crores project would include the aircraft and related ground systems, defence officials have said.
In the DAC meeting, Singh stated that it is time to upgrade the ambitions towards indigenisation. "Rather than a threshold of 50 per cent indigenous content for IDDM projects, we should aim for a minimum 60-65 per cent indigenous content," he said.
To enhance protection, mobility, attack capability and increase survivability of mechanised forces, the DAC accorded the approval for procurement of Light Armoured Multipurpose Vehicles (LAMV) and Integrated Surveillance and Targeting System (ISAT-S), it said in a statement.
The DAC also cleared the procurement of High Mobility Vehicle (HMV) gun towing vehicles for swift mobilisation and deployment of artillery guns and radars.
The DAC further approved procurement of next generation survey vessels for the Indian Navy, the ministry said.
"The procurement of Dhruvastra Short Range Air-to-Surface Missile as a potent Indigenous Precision Guided Weapon for indigenously built ALH Mk-IV Helicopters has been cleared by the DAC," the ministry said.
"The AoN for procurement of 12 Su-30 MKI Aircraft with associated equipment from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was also accorded," it said.
(With inputs from PTI)