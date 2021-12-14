New Delhi: International passengers coming into India from 'at risk' countries or those that visited these countries in the last 14 days will now have to compulsorily pre-book RT-PCR test before landing in the country from 20 December, the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"To stabilize the system and to ensure that the passengers would not have any problem in pre-booking, payment, etc, it may be implemented in six metro cities namely (New) Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad in the first phase," the statement said.

"Air Suvidha portal would be modified to allow the passengers to mandatorily pre-book the RT-PCR test..," the report said adding that this will come into effect from 20 December.

A copy of the statement has been reviewed by Mint.

As things stand, the current list of "at-risk" countries from Omicron variant of corona virus comprises of countries in Europe including the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa, Botswana, Ghana, China, New Zealand, Mauritius, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Israel, and Hong Kong.

Passengers travelling from the 'at risk' countries are currently required to undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival in India, and are also required to wait for the test results in the airport, apart from following additional safety measures like home quarantine on arrival in the country.

The Indian government had on 1 January rolled back plans to resume scheduled international flight operations from 15 December, five days after making the announcement, following the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus mutant.

International flights are currently allowed to be operated between India and other countries under bilateral air bubble agreements.

India currently has bilateral air bubble agreements with 33 countries, which include Afghanistan, Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Singapore, Seychelles, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, the UAE, the UK, and the USA, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

