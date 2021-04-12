New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Monday banned meal services on flights with less than two hours of travel duration to minimize the risk of covid infection. The norm will come into effect from 15 April.

"The airlines operating flights on domestic sectors may provide meals services on board, wherein the flight duration is two hours or more..." MoCA's joint secretary Usha Padhee said in a notification on Monday.

A copy of the notification has been reviewed by Mint.

According to the document, airlines are now allowed to serve in-flight meals in disposable plates, while beverages will be pre-served in disposable cups.

"Crew shall wear a fresh set of gloves for each meal/beverage service," the notification added.

India has overtaken Brazil to become the second-most affected country globally in terms of covid cases, after The US.

India's overall tally reached 1.35 crore, surpassing Brazil's 1.34 crore cases, according to data compiled by Reuters. The US leads the global tally with 3.12 crore cases.

Though air travel is considered safe in terms of the transmission of the virus, minimum in-flight exposure by keeping masks on mitigates potential risks on board a flight.

"This is a much-needed move, one that removes a glaring loophole where people would use meal service as an excuse to take their masks off for the whole flight while eating / drinking as slowly as possible, making the life of cabin crew difficult," said aviation industry veteran Sanjiv Kapoor, formerly chief strategy and commercial officer at Vistara, and former chief operating officer at SpiceJet.

"However to make it feasible to serve meals in a staggered manner, the cut off should be for flights longer than three hours flying time. People can plan accordingly for flights shorter than three hours," Kapoor added.

Indian aviation sector has been adversely impacted by the covid-19 pandemic, which has led to a muted travel demand amidst various travel restrictions. The sector that has been recovering after the government induced lockdown last year by registering steady monthly growth now faces a massive challenge for a turn around amidst a second wave of covid-19.

