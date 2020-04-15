Government bans sales of liquor, tobacco during extended lockdown

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday banned sales of alcohol and tobacco products during the period of extended lockdown, in place till 3 May.

In the first phase of the lockdown, states had refrained from allowing liquor stores to function to ensure social distancing norms are followed. However, some had been mulling re-opening the stores.

According to a fresh set of guidelines issued by the Union home ministry today, the ban will apply on sale of liquor, gutka, and tobacco. The directive shall be enforced by district magistrates through fines and penal action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The restrictions come under the national directives for the management of covid-19. The restrictions for meant for public places include a ban on spitting in public and public gatherings.

“There should be strict ban on sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc and spitting should be strictly prohibited," the guidelines said.

Ahead of the extension of the lockdown, some states like Assam had allowed sale of alcohol, while Meghalaya had made provisions to ensure home delivery of alcohol so that social distancing norms are not violated.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the lockdown will be extended to 3 May but added areas that are not hotspots will be allowed certain relaxations. The first phase of the 21-day lockdown was due to end on Tuesday.

Despie the lockdown, India has seen a surge in covid-19 cases. The country has so far reported over 11,000 cases, with death toll at 377.