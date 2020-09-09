Government borrows record amount from external sources to fund mounting expenses

The central government is increasingly turning to external sources of financing to meet the high demand for resources amid a serious shortfall in revenue. In the April-July period, India borrowed a record Rs39,165 crore from multilateral agencies to meet pandemic-related expenses, according to data sourced from the Controller General of Accounts.

This is the highest external financing for any full fiscal year with the earlier record at Rs14,811 crore in 2016-17. In FY20, the Centre had borrowed Rs11,624 crore from external sources and had budgeted to raise Rs4,622 crore through external financing for FY21.

External financing from development agencies such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) should not be much of a challenge as these have a long tenure with favourable interest rates, said Ranen Banerjee, leader, economic advisory services, PwC India. “The government has increased the quantum of borrowing by Rs4 trillion for FY21. High level of borrowing in the domestic market is likely to put pressure on bond yields. The government will try to take some pressure off the local debt market to keep interest rates under check towards incentivising private sector investments. As India’s external debt is very low as a percentage of total debt, it can afford to borrow a bit from external sources," he said.

As on 31 March 2020, India’s external debt stood at $558.5 billion, of which long-term sovereign debt was $101 billion, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. External debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio stood at 20.6% in FY20.

Swiss investment bank UBS on Wednesday said it expects India’s public debt as a percentage of GDP to go up from about 72% in FY19 to 86.3% by the end of FY22. “This is the third-highest among EMs (emerging markets) globally after Argentina and Brazil," it said.

In April, AIIB, along with the World Bank, had announced $1.5 billion assistance for India to respond to the covid-19 threat and strengthen the national health infrastructure. Separately, the World Bank had announced support of $750 million to accelerate India’s covid-19 social protection response programme, primarily under the Garib Kalyan Yojna. In June, AIIB, along with ADB, announced similar funding for the covid-19 crisis recovery facility to provide $2.25 billion as government budget support to mitigate the severe social and economic impacts caused by the pandemic. This will partly cover the costs of programmes announced by the government under the Atma Nirbhar Abhiyan package, such as providing Rs500 for three months to 50 million poor women, Rs1,000 to 20 million poor senior and vulnerable citizens and Rs2,000 to 60 million farmers under PM-KISAN by June 2021. At least Rs30 billion will also be released to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation as a payment for employers’ share of three months provident fund contributions of subscribers under the funding facility.

There is a sudden jump in external debt till July because the funding by multilateral agencies has been frontloaded as all the money is being disbursed in the beginning of the fiscal year, said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic advisor, State Bank of India. “This number will go down as the year progresses as there will not be any fresh commitment made by any of the multilateral agencies. Until and unless we go for a major structural package from the International Monetary Fund, which is unlikely, I don’t think we have a problem on the external sector," he said.

