Government borrows record amount from external sources to fund mounting expenses

In April, AIIB, along with the World Bank, had announced $1.5 billion assistance for India to respond to the covid-19 threat and strengthen the national health infrastructure. Separately, the World Bank had announced support of $750 million to accelerate India’s covid-19 social protection response programme, primarily under the Garib Kalyan Yojna. In June, AIIB, along with ADB, announced similar funding for the covid-19 crisis recovery facility to provide $2.25 billion as government budget support to mitigate the severe social and economic impacts caused by the pandemic. This will partly cover the costs of programmes announced by the government under the Atma Nirbhar Abhiyan package, such as providing Rs500 for three months to 50 million poor women, Rs1,000 to 20 million poor senior and vulnerable citizens and Rs2,000 to 60 million farmers under PM-KISAN by June 2021. At least Rs30 billion will also be released to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation as a payment for employers’ share of three months provident fund contributions of subscribers under the funding facility.