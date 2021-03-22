The government decided to cancel the auction on review of its cash balances, the central bank said in a statement. Some traders had been expecting the decision as advance tax collections turned positive at the end of the fourth instalment.

Government has planned additional gross market borrowings of ₹80,000 crore till March, and about ₹12 trillion for the next fiscal year. Higher government borrowings and a spike in U.S. Treasury yields spooked the markets, resulting in yields climbing by about 30 basis points since early February.

“There is rising expectation that the government will not need to raise ₹80,000 crore as the overall direct tax collection is expected to exceed the revised target. Cancellation of auction will also help banks which have negative Mark to Market. Yields are expected to cool off to 6.10%," said the treasury head of a public sector bank.

The yield on benchmark 10-year bonds declined by two basis points to 6.18%.

