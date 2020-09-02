Government caps export incentives under MEIS at 2 crore

NEW DELHI: Fund crunch has forced the commerce ministry to cap export benefits under Merchandise Export from India Scheme (MEIS) at ₹2 crore for every exporter, which may impact large merchants.

Designed to provide exporters with sops to offset infrastructure inefficiencies and associate costs, the scheme will come to an end by December following India losing a case at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) after a challenge by the US.

The Indian government has announced a new WTO-compliant scheme called Remission of Duties or Taxes On Export Product (RoDTEP) which will replace MEIS starting 1 January, 2021. The finance ministry has set up a committee under the chairmanship of former commerce and home secretary GK Pillai to finalise the rates under RoDTEP that will allow reimbursement of all embedded taxes including local levies paid on inputs by exporters.

In a notification, late on Tuesday, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said the total reward availed by any exporter under MEIS cannot exceed ₹2 crore during the September-December period. "The aforesaid ceiling may be subject to further downward revision to ensure that the total claim under the scheme for the (four month) period does not exceed the allocation prescribed by the government, which is ₹5,000 crore," the DGFT notification said.

While exporters have raised concerns that this will hit them hard, especially as overseas sales have been contracting sharply for the past five months on weak global demand, the commerce ministry has said that 98% of exporters who claim MEIS will unaffected by the changes and less than 2% exporters are likely to be affected. "Unaffected exporters who have already factored in MEIS in the pricing of their products do not face any change or uncertainty since neither coverage of products nor rates of MEIS will be changed," commerce ministry said.

New importer exporter code (IEC) obtained on or after the notification have also been made ineligible for submission any MEIS claim for exports made from 1 September onwards to avoid circumventing the cap.

Abhishek Jain, Partner at EY India, said the cap of ₹2 crore per IEC may have significant impact for large exporters currently claiming MEIS benefits of over 2 crore per quarter. "As some of these benefits are typically factored by businesses in their pricing, businesses may need to revisit these aspects with this new embargo. Also, reinforcement on MEIS discontinuing in the coming calendar year further reflects the government's stance on soon implementing the RoDTEP Scheme for exporters," he added.

Sharad Kumar Saraf, president at Federation of Indian Export Organisations said large exporters exporting more than ₹15-20 crore per month may exhaust the ₹2 crore ceiling within two months. "So they will be impacted very badly. Export incentives for April-August are still pending and the government needs to open up the online module for applications."

The government had stopped paying pending MEIS incentives beginning 23 July.

