Government caps trade margin on oxygen concentrators at 70%

Manufacturers/importers not complying with the revised MRP shall be liable to deposit the overcharged amount along with interest at 15% and penalty up to 100% under the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 read with Essential Commodities Act, 1955. State Drug Controllers (SDCs) shall monitor the compliance of the order to ensure that no manufacturer, distributer, retailer shall sell oxygen concentrators to any consumer at a price exceeding the revised MRP, to prevent instances of black-marketing.