Government caps Uber, Ola surge pricing; issues fresh guidelines

NEW DELHI : The Union road transport and highways ministry on Friday issued fresh guidelines to bring ride hailing apps including Ola, Uber under a regulatory framework, in an attempt make aggregators accountable and responsible for their operations, while ensuring customer safety and driver welfare.

According to the guidelines, an aggregator will be allowed to charge a fare 50% lower than the base fare and a maximum surge pricing of 1.5 times the base fare. Surge pricing is a consequence of demand-supply mismatch, when number customers trying to book rides overshoot the number of vehicles or drivers available. It is also one of the biggest grouses of the customer.

“This will enable and promote asset utilization which has been the fundamental concept of transport aggregation and also substantiate the dynamic pricing principle, which is pertinent in ensuring asset utilization in accordance with the market forces of demand and supply," it said.

Aggregator license can be suspended if there is - ‘systemic failure’ to ensure safety of the rider and the driver, repetitive instances of financial inconsistencies with regard to the fares charged to riders, unjustified imposition of surge pricing, ‘severity of financial swindling’, among others.

State governments will have to follow the guidelines issued by the Centre while issuing the license to an aggregator. The proposed guidelines will also ensure, eligibility conditions for an entity to be an aggregator, compliances with regard to vehicles and drivers, aggregator app and website, manner of fare regulation, drivers' welfare, evolving concepts like pooling and ride sharing in private cars.

The recently amended Motor Vehicles Act has created a new category of cab aggregators. It recognises and defines aggregators as digital intermediaries or marketplaces, which can be used by passengers to connect with a driver for transportation. The new regulatory framework is also expected to ensure the same. The broader idea is also to regulate shared mobility, reduce traffic congestion and pollution, the transport ministry said.

Prior to the amendment of the legislation in 2019, aggregators were not regulated.

“These guidelines will provide a guiding framework to the state governments/UTs to consider for issuance of licenses as well as regulating the business being conducted by such aggregators," transport ministry said in a letter addressed to the chief secretary of all states.

The guidelines provide for license issued by the state government is a mandatory pre-requisite for permitting business operations by the aggregator.

In order to ensure compliance with the license requirements law stipulates penalties under the motor vehicles act.

The business shall also be considered as a service provided by the aggregators to serve the larger public interest in terms of generation of employment, commutation facilities to the public which is cost effective and comfortable.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via