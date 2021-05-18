Government chalks out strategy to ensure availability of anti-fungal drug

Stating that the shortage of the drug will be resolved at the earliest, Mandaviya said, "We have also outlined the system for efficient distribution and supply chain management of #AmphotericinB. The shortage will get resolved at the earliest. I also urge states to use this drug judiciously by strictly following guidelines." The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers had said that states have been requested to put in place a mechanism for equitable distribution of supplies of the drug amongst government and private hospitals and health care agencies. The arrangements for supply will be monitored by the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA), it had added. Later, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Sadananda Gowda said he held a meeting with senior officials of the Department of Pharmaceuticals to review the availability of medicines being used in the management of COVID19. "Held a meeting with Secretary (Pharmaceuticals) and other officials from the Department to review the availability of medicines being used in the management of #COVID19. @Pharmadept is working with states to ensure the uninterrupted availability of medicines across the country," he tweeted. PTI AKT MSS MR MR

