Government changes mind; reverses order to slash small savings rates

In less than 12 hours after it notified sharp downward revision in small savings rates for the June quarter of FY22, the finance ministry reversed its order amid a social media backlash. The reversal also comes amid ongoing elections in four crucial states as the revisions could have political fallout as it adversely impacts the middle class.

“Interest rates of small savings schemes of GoI shall continue to be at the rates which existed in the last quarter of 2020-2021, that is, rates that prevailed as of March 2021. Orders issued by oversight shall be withdrawn," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted early in the morning.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury tweeted: “Modi govt clearly wants to further destroy peoples' lives & slash small savings. Taking the order back is not going to fool anyone. Their intentions are clear. Cronies' incomes are growing into trillions, but the majority are squeezed & destroyed."

The cut in interest rates on small savings schemes would have allowed banks to further pass on policy rate cuts by the central bank through lower lending rates to borrowers. Banks blame high short-term interest rates on small savings schemes for high cost of deposits, which prohibit them from passing on policy rate cuts to borrowers in a significant way. The finance ministry started quarterly review of small savings rates starting 1 April 2016, making the process of rate-setting more dynamic and market-linked after RBI raised concerns over limited transmission of its policy rate cuts.

However, for a large section of the middle class who are averse to invest in the equity market, small savings instruments such as public provident fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificates (NSC) give assured returns. The PPF rate was cut to 6.4% from 7.1% and the rate on NSCs was reduced to 5.9% from 6.8% before they were reversed to the old rates.

The economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic has taken a heavy toll on India’s middle class, which is estimated to have shrunk by 32 million and driven in 2020, according to a Pew Research Centre report released in March. A separate study by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) released last month also said developing countries, including India, have experienced some of the worst personal income drops relative to gross domestic product (GDP) because of the pandemic and government actions will at best lead to an uneven K-shaped recovery within and across countries.

India plunged into its deepest recession in FY21 in more than 40 years as the pandemic led to massive job losses. The World Bank on Wednesday said Indian economy could grow anywhere between 7.5%-12.5%, highlighting uncertainty about the second wave of coronavirus infections, the trajectory of the vaccination drive and its resultant impact on the contact-intensive sectors in the economy.

