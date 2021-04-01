Government changes mind; reverses order to slash small savings rates

The economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic has taken a heavy toll on India’s middle class, which is estimated to have shrunk by 32 million and driven in 2020, according to a Pew Research Centre report released in March. A separate study by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) released last month also said developing countries, including India, have experienced some of the worst personal income drops relative to gross domestic product (GDP) because of the pandemic and government actions will at best lead to an uneven K-shaped recovery within and across countries.

