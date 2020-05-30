Government climbs down on Aarogya Setu by removing mandatory provision

However, some states such as Uttar Pradesh have made the app download mandatory and imposing fine for not doing so. Aarogya Setu has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and IT to help citizens identify their risk of contracting covid-19. It has been designed to keep a user informed, in case she/he cross paths with someone who has tested positive. The tracking is done through Bluetooth and location generated social graph, which can show your interaction with anyone who has tested positive.