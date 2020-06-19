Government closely watching banks’ lending rates, says FM Sitharaman

NEW DELHI : The government is closely watching banks’ lending rate changes in response the monetary stimulus given by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) meant to help the industry’s recovery, industry body PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry said here quoting finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman who held a virtual meeting with its leadership.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in consultation with banks so that relief measures announced by the government are effectively percolated at ground levels especially, the transmission of repo rate cuts to consumers in terms of reduced interest rates," the industry chamber quoted Sitharaman as saying at the meeting which was not open to media. The Chamber also quoted Sitharaman as saying that the government recognises the efforts of wealth creators in scripting India’s growth story.

The minister’s remarks about the transmission of RBI’s repo rate cuts reflects a key worry among borrowers about the lag in RBI’s rate cuts taking effect in their interest payment outgo. In May, the RBI had cut its policy rate by 40 basis points to 4%, after a massive 75 basis points cut earlier in the year aimed at boosting liquidity for individuals and businesses. Some businesses worry that the RBI’s rate cuts help banks to increase their spread more than reducing the interest burden on their customers.

Sitharaman also said the government was closely watching the disbursement of ₹3 lakh crore collateral free automatic loan for businesses to mitigate the impact of Covid-19. “The government has always focused on minimum government and maximum governance with a special focus on addressing challenges faced by industry and promote ease of doing business," the statement said quoting the minister.

The statement also said that according to D K Aggarwal, president of the Chamber, a one-time restructuring of loans for the severely impacted sectors such as tourism, aviation, entertainment, real estate and automobile without affecting their classification was the need of the hour. Aggarwal also appealed to the government to issue a formal communication to the banking sector reassuring them so that officials are able to sanction and disburse loans to the trade and industry without any fear. Aggarwal also suggested that there should not be any criminal proceedings if any business fails due to genuine reasons.





