Government closely watching banks’ lending rates, says FM Sitharaman

The statement also said that according to D K Aggarwal, president of the Chamber, a one-time restructuring of loans for the severely impacted sectors such as tourism, aviation, entertainment, real estate and automobile without affecting their classification was the need of the hour. Aggarwal also appealed to the government to issue a formal communication to the banking sector reassuring them so that officials are able to sanction and disburse loans to the trade and industry without any fear. Aggarwal also suggested that there should not be any criminal proceedings if any business fails due to genuine reasons.