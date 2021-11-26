NEW DELHI: The Indian government is considering resuming scheduled international flight operations from 15 December, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Mint.

The government is considering resuming scheduled flight operations to all countries barring 14 nations - the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Finland, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, and Singapore.

However, international flight operations under bilateral air bubble agreement with some of these 14 countries like the UK, Germany, France and Singapore, among others, will continue.

At present, European countries like Austria and Germany are seeing a surge in covid-19 infection.

As things stand, scheduled international flights remain suspended at least till 30 November, according to a notification by civil aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last month.

However, special flights, repatriation flights and flights under air bubble agreements are allowed to operate.

India currently has air bubble agreements with as many as 30 countries, which includes the likes of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Singapore, the UAE, the UK, and the US, among the others.

Scheduled international flights, which have been suspended since the advent of the covid-19 pandemic in 2020, could resume by the end of the year, civil aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal had told reporters earlier this week.

