Government defends GDP data, says, 'nominal GDP is a new bogey being spread to indicate that economic activity is weak'1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 06:42 AM IST
Finance Ministry, in its latest post on X, defended its GDP numbers and gave a 10-point reply to critics who are questioning the GDP data
Amid the rising calls of criticism to the recently released GDP data, the Finance Ministry, in its latest X post, defended the real GDP growth estimate and the deflator used to calculate it.
“India’s real GDP growth was 7.8% y/y (year on year) in Q1 FY24 (first Quarter of FY 2023-24). This is as per the Income or Production Approach. As per the expenditure approach, it would have been lower. So, a balancing figure – statistical discrepancy – is added to the expenditure approach estimate. These discrepancies are both positive and negative. Over time, they wash out," said the Ministry of Finance in its X post on Friday.