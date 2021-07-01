Government defends GST as the tax reform completes four years

In the pre-GST regime, the combined tax by the central and state governments was above 31% on most items. Under GST, essential goods are either not taxed or are subject to 5% tax, while mass use items are subject to either 12% or 18% tax. Only a few other items are kept on the highest slab of 28%. Though, indirect taxes are considered regressive as they affect the rich and the poor alike, the GST Council sought to address it by bringing progressivity in rates depending on mass use and goods of essential and luxury nature, with luxury items being kept in the highest tax bracket.