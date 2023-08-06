Digital registry on organ transplants to streamline donations on cards

Digital registry on organ transplants to streamline donations on cards3 min read 06 Aug 2023, 09:50 PM IST
The Organ Donation Registry is being developed by the National Health Authority (NHA) and the union health ministry following consultation with the NITI Aayog for an overhaul of the National Organ Tissue Transplantation Organization
New Delhi: In an initiative aimed at regulating organ donation, the government is developing a digital registry on organ transplantation to smoothen the system and make it transparent.
