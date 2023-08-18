Government to tomatoes sell at 40 a kg from 20 August

The selling price of tomatoes procured by NCCF and NAFED was initially fixed at ₹90 per kg, which was has been successively reduced in line with the decline in wholesale rates

New Delhi: The central government on Friday directed the National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) to sell tomatoes at ₹40 per kg for retail consumers from 20 August.

The decision by the Department of Consumer Affairs follows a decline in wholesale rates.

NCCF and NAFED have been selling tomatoes in Delhi-NCR, Jaipur and Kota in Rajasthan, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and Patna, Muzaffarpur, Arrah and Buxar in Bihar.

Retail price was last cut to ₹50 a kg was on 15 August.

Following the direction of the department of consumer affairs, the NCCF and NAFED had commenced the procurement of tomato from mandis in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra for simultaneous disposal in major consumption centres where retails prices surged the most in a month.

Sale of tomatoes in Delhi-NCR started on 14 July.

Till date, over 15 lakh kg of tomatoes had been procured by the two agencies which are being continuously disposed in the retail markets in major consumption centres in the country.