Government eases proficiency norms for independent directors

NEW DELHI: The government has extended the time given to serving independent directors and eligible candidates to pass a mandatory proficiency test and also eased experience requirement for being exempted from the requisite test for veterans.

The ministry of corporate affairs has amended the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, effective 18 December, granting two years to such directors to pass the online proficiency test from the date of their inclusion in the database of independent directors.

Before the amendment, serving directors and candidates had one year to pass the test from the date they were included in the database of independent directors maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, a body attached to the ministry.

As per an amendment last year, all serving directors were required to get their names included in the registry by end of October 2020, which remains unchanged. But they now have two years from the date of getting registered to clear the test. Aspiring independent directors have to get their names enrolled before they take up the assignment. They also have two years to pass the test.

It now requires 50% score to pass the test compared to 60% earlier, as per the latest amendment.

The amended rules also liberalise the experience requirement for those who have already held directorships to be exempt from the test, lowering it to three years from the earlier 10 years.

Accordingly, people who have served for three years on the board of entities like listed companies, unlisted companies with ₹10 crore or more paid up capital, non-resident companies with $2 million paid up capital or a commercial entity set up under a central or state law need not take the proficiency test.

The rules now specifically recognise senior officials of select central ministries and regulatory bodies with three years of corporate governance experience as persons exempted from the test.

Accordingly, directors in the ministries of finance, corporate affairs, commerce and industries, heavy industries and public enterprises with experience in economic, corporate and securities laws need not take the test. In the case of regulators like Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), RBI, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA) or the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), those in the pay scale of chief general managers with three years experience are exempt from the test.

The move makes it easier for state-owned and private enterprises to find persons to serve on their board of directors. The proficiency test aims to ensure that only persons who can understand the implications of board decisions are hired as independent directors, whom regulators, public financial institutions, minority shareholders and potential investors bank on for ensuring good governance.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via