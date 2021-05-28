MUMBAI : The central bank's efforts to address regional disparities in the flow of priority sector credit must be complemented by the Union and state governments to increase credit absorption capacity in underserved areas for sustainable change, the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) has said in its 2020-21 annual report.

RBI said regional disparities in credit flow have arisen from multiple factors and that it would take a multi-stakeholder approach to increase flow of credit in underserved areas.

Priority sector lending (PSL) was formalized in 1972, and RBI advised PSL targets to banks in 1974, which ensures that the lenders compulsorily lend 40% of their total credit to specific sectors. These include agriculture, small businesses, export credit, education, housing, social infrastructure, and renewable energy.

However, despite years of such targeted lending, flow of credit to different regions has been uneven and demands have risen to ensure parity in the flow of credit across different regions of the country. Against this backdrop, an internal working group of the central bank was set up in 2019, and it flagged the issue of regional disparity in credit flow to agriculture.

In 2020, RBI revised its PSL guidelines to include a system where higher weightage will be assigned to fresh priority sector loans in districts with low flow of such credit. PSL guidelines were last reviewed for commercial banks in April 2015 and for urban cooperative banks in May 2018, respectively. The new framework has come into effect from 1 April.

“With the above framework in place, it is expected that the issue of regional disparity shall be taken cognizance of by banks at their corporate strategy level and the banking system would be able to realize the commercial benefit through the incentive structure," the central bank said in its annual report.

PSL for commercial banks stood at 40.54% at the end of December. Among bank groups, while public sector banks continued to achieve the prescribed PSL target of 40%, private sector banks and foreign banks saw a marginal shortfall in such lending.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.