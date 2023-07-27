Govt explores bus roof mounted air purification systems to tackle air pollution: Jitendra Singh1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 07:09 PM IST
A pilot study was conducted on the deployment and evaluation of Wind Augmentation and Purifying units for traffic junction pollution abatement in Delhi.
New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that the government is exploring the potential of bus roof mounted air purification systems (BRMAPS) to capture particulate matter in the highly polluted cities.
