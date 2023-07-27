Govt explores bus roof mounted air purification systems to tackle air pollution: Jitendra Singh

A pilot study was conducted on control of dust emissions using dust suppressants. Under this, application of dust suppressant (salts of calcium/magnesium and bio additives) was done at three sites: Sarai kale khan road, DDA construction site at Narela and Dilshad Garden flyover to Shaheed nagar metro station to check the control on dust emissions. Installed a negative ion generator at IIT Delhi, Sonipat campus for accessing the impact of generated Negative Air ions (NAIs) on ambient air quality.