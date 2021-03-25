Government exploring Yoga as a productivity boosting tool at workplaces

The committee that is expected to submit its preliminary recommendations by May 2021, is also being supported by National Productivity Council, New Delhi. “The spiritual connectedness and health benefits of Yoga have been widely embraced by its practitioners. But the productivity dimension of Yoga, its role at the workplace in offering benefits to employees to perform better remains unexplored to a large extent," said P N Ranjit Kumar, joint secretary and spokesperson, Ministry of AYUSH.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}