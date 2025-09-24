Government extends tenure of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan till May 2026

The Government on Wednesday approved the extension of the service of General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) up to May 2026.

The Ministry of Defence announced the news in a tweet saying, “Government has approved the extension of service of General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) & Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, upto 30th May 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

Gen Chauhan, commissioned in 1981, has had a distinguished career with key command and staff appointments. He had held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and North-East India.

Decorated with several medals, including Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Gen Chauhan has been serving as CDS since 30 September 2022.

About General Anil Chauhan Born on 18 May 1961, Gen Anil Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

In the rank of Major General, the officer commanded an Infantry Division in the critical Baramula sector in the Northern Command.

Later, as lieutenant general, he commanded a corps in the North East and subsequently became the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command from September 2019, holding the charge until his retirement from the service in May 2021.

In addition to these command appointments, the officer also held important staff appointments, including the charge of Director General of Military Operations. Earlier, he had also served in a United Nations mission to Angola.

The officer superannuated from the Indian Army on 31 May 2021. Even after his retirement from the Army, he continued to contribute to national security and strategic matters.