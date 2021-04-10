NEW DELHI: The government has extended the tenure of Arun Kumar, chief of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) by six months.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the extension for a period of six months beyond 20 April, or until further notice, whichever is earlier, as per a circular.

Mint has reviewed a copy of the circular.

Kumar, a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Haryana cadre, was appointed as DGCA chief in July 2019. He had held additional charge of the post between May and July 2019 with the retirement of BS Bhullar.

Prior to his DGCA post, Kumar was an additional secretary at the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA).

