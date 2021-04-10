OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Government extends tenure of DGCA chief Arun Kumar by six months

NEW DELHI: The government has extended the tenure of Arun Kumar, chief of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) by six months.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the extension for a period of six months beyond 20 April, or until further notice, whichever is earlier, as per a circular.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Mint has reviewed a copy of the circular.

Kumar, a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Haryana cadre, was appointed as DGCA chief in July 2019. He had held additional charge of the post between May and July 2019 with the retirement of BS Bhullar.

Prior to his DGCA post, Kumar was an additional secretary at the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout