Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Government extends tenure of DGCA chief Arun Kumar by six months

Government extends tenure of DGCA chief Arun Kumar by six months

Premium
Government extends tenure of DGCA chief Arun Kumar by six months.
1 min read . 02:08 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • Kumar, a 1989 batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre, was appointed as DGCA chief in July 2019. He had held additional charge of the post between May and July 2019 with the retirement of BS Bhullar

NEW DELHI: The government has extended the tenure of Arun Kumar, chief of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) by six months.

NEW DELHI: The government has extended the tenure of Arun Kumar, chief of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) by six months.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the extension for a period of six months beyond 20 April, or until further notice, whichever is earlier, as per a circular.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the extension for a period of six months beyond 20 April, or until further notice, whichever is earlier, as per a circular.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Mint has reviewed a copy of the circular.

Kumar, a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Haryana cadre, was appointed as DGCA chief in July 2019. He had held additional charge of the post between May and July 2019 with the retirement of BS Bhullar.

Prior to his DGCA post, Kumar was an additional secretary at the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA).

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.