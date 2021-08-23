Government eyes Rs88,000 crore from asset monetization in FY22

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said national monetization pipeline will be co-terminous with the national infrastructure pipeline from this year onwards. “There won’t be any land sale happening under it. The NMP is talking about brownfield assets where investment has already been made, which are either languishing, not fully monetized or remaining under utilised. So by bringing in private participation, you are going to monetize it better and with whatever resource you are getting, you can put it into further infrastructure creation," she added.