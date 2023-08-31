Centre’s fiscal deficit crosses a third of full-year target in Jul4 min read 31 Aug 2023, 11:02 PM IST
Fiscal deficit—the gap between spending and receipts, met through borrowings—stood at 33.9% of the full- year target in July, aided by strong tax and non-tax revenue receipts.
NEW DELHI : The government’s fiscal deficit has crossed ₹6 trillion or a third of the ₹17.9 trillion estimated in the union budget for FY24, data from the Comptroller General of Accounts (CGA) showed on Thursday.
