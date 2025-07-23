Government forms National Crisis Management Committee to tackle major disasters

The National Crisis Management Committee chairperson can bring in any expert or official—from the central or state government, or any organisation—depending on the nature of the crisis, to help the committee respond to a potential, emerging, or ongoing disaster

PTI
Published23 Jul 2025, 11:18 PM IST
Government forms National Crisis Management Committee to tackle major disasters
Government forms National Crisis Management Committee to tackle major disasters(AFP)

The Central government, on Wednesday, July 23, constituted the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by the cabinet secretary, for dealing with any situation of major disaster having national ramifications.

In a notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said exercising the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 8A of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 (53 of 2005), the central government constituted the NCMC.

Also Read | J&K floods: IMD issues RED ALERT, Rajouri schools shut, 1 dead in Poonch

The formation of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) comes days after relentless monsoon rains triggered widespread floods, landslides in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Manipur, among others reeling under floods, landslides.

Who's who in NCMC?

While the cabinet secretary will be the chairperson, the NCMC members will constitute of the Union home secretary, defence secretary, secretary (co-ordination), cabinet secretariat and member and head of department, the National Disaster Management Authority, reported PTI.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh floods: 11-month-old baby girl miraculously survives

The committee shall be the apex body for dealing with the situation arising out of a major disaster, which has national ramifications, the notification said.

Role of NCMC

The chairperson of the NCMC may co-opt any expert or any officer either from the central government or the state government or any organisation, depending on the nature of the crisis, to assist the committee in performing its functions during a threatening disaster situation, an emerging disaster situation or a disaster.

Here's what the National Crisis Management Committee will do:

  • The NCMC shall evaluate preparedness to respond to any threatening disaster situation, emerging disaster situation or disaster and give directions, where necessary, for enhancing such preparedness.
  • The NCMC shall coordinate and monitor actions of the concerned ministries or departments of the government of India, state governments, national authority, state authorities, governmental and non-governmental organisations in relation to disaster response.
  • The NCMC shall give such directions as may be necessary for the proper coordination and monitoring of disaster response in the country, the notification said.

(with inputs from PTI )

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaGovernment forms National Crisis Management Committee to tackle major disasters
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.