Government forms National Crisis Management Committee to tackle major disasters

The Central government, on Wednesday, July 23, constituted the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by the cabinet secretary, for dealing with any situation of major disaster having national ramifications.

In a notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said exercising the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 8A of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 (53 of 2005), the central government constituted the NCMC.

The formation of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) comes days after relentless monsoon rains triggered widespread floods, landslides in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Manipur, among others reeling under floods, landslides.

Who's who in NCMC? While the cabinet secretary will be the chairperson, the NCMC members will constitute of the Union home secretary, defence secretary, secretary (co-ordination), cabinet secretariat and member and head of department, the National Disaster Management Authority, reported PTI.

The committee shall be the apex body for dealing with the situation arising out of a major disaster, which has national ramifications, the notification said.

Role of NCMC The chairperson of the NCMC may co-opt any expert or any officer either from the central government or the state government or any organisation, depending on the nature of the crisis, to assist the committee in performing its functions during a threatening disaster situation, an emerging disaster situation or a disaster.

Here's what the National Crisis Management Committee will do: