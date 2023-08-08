Govt sets up task forces to drive decarbonization, quality enhancement in steel industry

Govt sets up task forces to drive decarbonization, quality enhancement in steel industry1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 03:44 PM IST
These task forces have been tasked with the mission of deliberating on strategies and recommendations to facilitate the decarbonization of the steel sector.
New Delhi: In a move towards a greener and more sustainable future for the steel industry, the government on Tuesday announced the formation of 13 task forces comprising key stakeholders such as industry experts, academia, think tanks, scientific and technological bodies, as well as various ministries.