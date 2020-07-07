Government gives two more months for auditors to file returns

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday gave two more months for statutory auditors of companies and banks to file their annual returns for FY19 given the difficulties many face during the coronavirus pandemic. These returns are meant to help the audit regulator, the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), to keep an eye on the practices in the audit service industry and ensure good governance in companies.

The Corporate Affairs ministry said in a circular that auditors have 270 days for submitting the annual report from the date the relevant form was made available by the regulator. NFRA had made this available on 9 December 2019, and the earlier deadline of 210 days expired on Sunday.

The extension gives auditors more time to finalise their returns which covers a host of details about their business including details of their audit clients, break up of fees received for audit and other services and details of the services offered in the previous years. The auditor also has to disclose its quality control policies.

These disclosures are considered essential by the regulator to keep a close eye on the trends in audit services and to ensure that businesses do not arm twist auditors into clearing their financial statements or enter into a cosy relationship with the management that defeats the purpose of the audit. In the past, several instances had come to light where auditors had quit their audit assignment without disclosing the reason.

