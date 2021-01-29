OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Government prioritizing educating underprivileged: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind

Government prioritizing educating underprivileged: President Kovind

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 12:34 PM IST Staff Writer

  • President said that the government is making an effort to push for online learning and has started a single platform as a content repository for the education sector.

The Union government is giving priority to the education and financial support of underprivileged students and making efforts to reduce multiple layering of recruitment process, President Ram Nath Kovind said Friday.

Addressing the members of both Houses of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session, the President said that the government is making an effort to push for online learning and has started a single platform as a content repository for the education sector. On the backdrop of complaints of delay in payment of scholarship in 2020, the 32 million students are getting scholarship most of whom are from the underprivileged segments.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
President Ram Nath Kovind

Government prioritizing educating underprivileged: President Kovind

1 min read . 12:34 PM IST
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind attends a joint news conference in Sofia, Bulgaria, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

3 new farms laws benefitted 10 crore small farmers: President Kovind during Budget session

1 min read . 12:33 PM IST
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses during a National Kavi Sammelan organized at Hindi Academy, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Sisodia visits Ghazipur border to check arrangements made by Delhi govt for farm

1 min read . 12:27 PM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind

Women entrepreneurs have special role in Atmanirbhar Bharat: President Kovind

1 min read . 12:25 PM IST

Also Read | Covid vaccination faces slow start

He also said that through national education policy, the union government is offering flexibility in education and education delivery.

Talking about easing the government hiring process, he reiterated the national recruitment agency (NRA) will bring to job seekers. The Union Cabinet in August had approved setting up of NRA to carry out a national entrance exam for non-gazetted vacancies in both central government departments, and public sector banks.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout