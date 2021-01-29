Government prioritizing educating underprivileged: President Kovind

The Union government is giving priority to the education and financial support of underprivileged students and making efforts to reduce multiple layering of recruitment process, President Ram Nath Kovind said Friday.

Addressing the members of both Houses of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session, the President said that the government is making an effort to push for online learning and has started a single platform as a content repository for the education sector. On the backdrop of complaints of delay in payment of scholarship in 2020, the 32 million students are getting scholarship most of whom are from the underprivileged segments.

He also said that through national education policy, the union government is offering flexibility in education and education delivery.

Talking about easing the government hiring process, he reiterated the national recruitment agency (NRA) will bring to job seekers. The Union Cabinet in August had approved setting up of NRA to carry out a national entrance exam for non-gazetted vacancies in both central government departments, and public sector banks.

