Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Government prioritizing educating underprivileged: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind

Government prioritizing educating underprivileged: President Kovind

1 min read . 12:34 PM IST Staff Writer

  • President said that the government is making an effort to push for online learning and has started a single platform as a content repository for the education sector.

The Union government is giving priority to the education and financial support of underprivileged students and making efforts to reduce multiple layering of recruitment process, President Ram Nath Kovind said Friday.

The Union government is giving priority to the education and financial support of underprivileged students and making efforts to reduce multiple layering of recruitment process, President Ram Nath Kovind said Friday.

Addressing the members of both Houses of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session, the President said that the government is making an effort to push for online learning and has started a single platform as a content repository for the education sector. On the backdrop of complaints of delay in payment of scholarship in 2020, the 32 million students are getting scholarship most of whom are from the underprivileged segments.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Government prioritizing educating underprivileged: President Kovind

1 min read . 12:34 PM IST

3 new farms laws benefitted 10 crore small farmers: President Kovind during Budget session

1 min read . 12:33 PM IST

Sisodia visits Ghazipur border to check arrangements made by Delhi govt for farm

1 min read . 12:27 PM IST

Women entrepreneurs have special role in Atmanirbhar Bharat: President Kovind

1 min read . 12:25 PM IST

Addressing the members of both Houses of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session, the President said that the government is making an effort to push for online learning and has started a single platform as a content repository for the education sector. On the backdrop of complaints of delay in payment of scholarship in 2020, the 32 million students are getting scholarship most of whom are from the underprivileged segments.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Government prioritizing educating underprivileged: President Kovind

1 min read . 12:34 PM IST

3 new farms laws benefitted 10 crore small farmers: President Kovind during Budget session

1 min read . 12:33 PM IST

Sisodia visits Ghazipur border to check arrangements made by Delhi govt for farm

1 min read . 12:27 PM IST

Women entrepreneurs have special role in Atmanirbhar Bharat: President Kovind

1 min read . 12:25 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Covid vaccination faces slow start

He also said that through national education policy, the union government is offering flexibility in education and education delivery.

Talking about easing the government hiring process, he reiterated the national recruitment agency (NRA) will bring to job seekers. The Union Cabinet in August had approved setting up of NRA to carry out a national entrance exam for non-gazetted vacancies in both central government departments, and public sector banks.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.