'AAP govt harassing me regarding newborn's legitimacy,' alleges Sidhu Moosewala's father, says, ‘will provide documents’
Sidhu Moosewala's Father Balkaur Singh, accused the government of pressuring him to prove his newborn son's legitimacy two days after birth. He vowed to provide all necessary legal documents but warned against harassment.
Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh alleged on Tuesday that the AAP government was pressuring him to provide proof of the legitimacy of his recently born son, just two days after the child's birth.
