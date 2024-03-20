Sidhu Moosewala's Father Balkaur Singh, accused the government of pressuring him to prove his newborn son's legitimacy two days after birth. He vowed to provide all necessary legal documents but warned against harassment.

In a video shared on his social media platforms, Balkaur Singh expressed being harassed by the district administration since morning to provide documents. He further appealed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to allow him time to complete his wife's treatment before he could furnish all necessary documents regarding his newborn.

“Since morning, the district administration has been harassing me to provide documents for my child. I am being questioned to prove my child’s legitimacy. Let my wife’s treatment be completed. I am here, and I will continue to be here."

He added, “But if you are trying to harass me, be prepared to face the consequences. I am not one to backtrack. I have always respected the law, and I will provide all necessary legal documents to clear my name."

In an Instagram post, Balkaur posed with the staff of the medical facility where the baby was born.

Earlier, Balkaur Singh had denied the reports of his wife's pregnancy at the age of 58 and even requested everyone not to believe rumours. according to media reports, Moosewala's mother underwent in vitro fertilization therapy (IVF) to conceive the baby.

The attackers discharged over 30 rounds at Moosewala, and he was discovered slumped in the driver's seat by local residents.

Moosewala had contested in the last Assembly election from Mansa on a Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla.

