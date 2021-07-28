Government has no plans to restore MPLADS for FY22

Singh said the government is aware that there has been an emergent need to help people in this pandemic. “Accordingly, the Cabinet in its meeting held on 6th April, 2020 decided not to operate MPLADS for the Financial Years 2020-21 and 2021-22; and place the MPLADS funds for these two-years at the disposal of Ministry of Finance to meet the emergent needs of people. The funds saved from the MPLAD Scheme have been utilised to enhance the allocation of funds for improving health infrastructure, provide free ration under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, and free vaccination for the people."