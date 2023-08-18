NEW DELHI : The government has taken several steps to tame inflation, including supply-side measures such as releasing substantial cereal stocks from reserves, proactive import-export management of pulses to ensure supplies and restriction of exports of rice and sugar, finance secretary T.V. Somanathan said.

The government is open to using trade policy measures, as and when required, to curb inflationary pressures further, Somanathan said. Trade policy measures could include restricting imports and exports to address domestic supplies.

India’s retail inflation accelerated to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July as food and vegetable prices surged, breaching the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) inflation target range for the first time since February. Higher inflation will add pressure on RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) to increase rates. Last week, the panel opted to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% for the third consecutive time.

Food inflation measured by the consumer food price index (CFPI), which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, quickened to 11.51% in July from 4.55% (revised) in the preceding month, registering its highest level since October 2020, according to data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI).

Vegetable prices are expected to ease in the coming months, Somanathan said, adding that the government will take more measures to control inflation.

Meanwhile, cereals, constituting about 10% of the CPI basket, saw inflation (cereal inflation) quicken to 13.04% in July from 12.7% in June. A widespread cereal shortage in India could drive inflation higher, even though the shock from vegetable prices is expected to ease in the upcoming months.

“First and foremost, the government has continued with a policy of a substantial release of cereal stocks from its reserves, both in the case of wheat and rice," Somanathan said.

“This continues to exert a controlling influence on the prices of foodgrains," he added.

According to a recent HSBC Global Research report, inflationary concerns around rice and wheat crops are legitimate in India, with sowing rates being tepid due to floods in the northwest and insufficient rains in the south and east.

While India is the largest exporter of rice globally, a fall in shipments could see price implications and a spillover effect into wheat, which is a substitute for rice, the report said, adding that geopolitical developments, including changes to the Black Sea grain deal, could affect the prices.

“It has to be remembered that the global environment for cereals is very adverse. Recent development in the Russia-Ukraine war, including the stoppage of food exports," Somanathan said.

“India is not isolated from the rest of the world, and in comparison to every other country, India has performed very well in terms of food inflation in cereals," he added.

Interestingly, on 20 July, India imposed an export curb on non-basmati white rice—including semi-milled, wholly-milled, polished and glazed varieties. India, which is also the world’s second-largest wheat producer, banned wheat exports as a measure to control domestic prices in May 2022.

“As regards other products like pulses and oil seeds, the government has been proactive in its import/ export policy to provide adequate supply of these items," Somanathan said.

“The government has also restricted exports of rice, sugar and other commodities (to rein in inflation)," he added.