‘Open to using trade policy to curb prices’2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 10:56 PM IST
Finance secretary T.V. Somanathan said that the government is open to using trade policy measures, as and when required, to curb inflationary pressures further.
NEW DELHI : The government has taken several steps to tame inflation, including supply-side measures such as releasing substantial cereal stocks from reserves, proactive import-export management of pulses to ensure supplies and restriction of exports of rice and sugar, finance secretary T.V. Somanathan said.