Basmati put under minimum export price

Basmati put under minimum export price5 min read 27 Aug 2023, 10:20 PM IST
The Indian government has set a minimum export price of $1,200 per tonne on basmati rice shipments and imposed a 20% duty on non-basmati parboiled rice exports in an effort to control domestic prices ahead of key state elections. The measures come after heavy rainfall and poor crop prospects have affected rice production. These actions effectively curb exports of non-basmati rice varieties, which make up 80% of India's total rice shipments. The government aims to delay shipments and assess expected Kharif rice production by 15 October.
NEW DELHI : The government set a minimum export price (MEP) of $1,200 a tonne on basmati rice shipments in a move aimed at reining in domestic prices ahead of elections in key states. The move came a day after it imposed a 20% duty on non-basmati parboiled rice exports, effective immediately.