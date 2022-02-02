Government infused 62,057 crore into Air India SPV to facilitate sale

According to revised estimates of the budget for FY22, AIAHL has received equity infusion of ₹62,057 crore, including ₹36,254 crore for repayment of government guaranteed borrowings for Air India Ltd, ₹12,357 crore for repayment of borrowings for sale and leaseback rentals for aircraft; and ₹13,446 crore for repayment of other dues and liabilities. The grants in aid to Air India for cash losses during the pandemic was ₹1,944 crore.