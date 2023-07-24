Govt tables Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, National Dental Commission Bill in Parliament

New Delhi: The central government on Monday introduced the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023, and the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023, in Lok Sabha.

The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill aims to set up National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC), and will repeal the Indian Nursing Council Act, 1947, to streamline nursing education in India.

“The bill aims to provide for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by nursing and midwifery professionals, assessment of institutions, maintenance of a National Register and State Registers and creation of a system to improve access, research and development and adoption of latest scientific advancement and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto," as per the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill.

In 2022, there were around 33.41 lakh nursing personnel registered in the country, according to the Indian Nursing Council records.

The National Dental Commission Bill seeks to repeal the Dentists Act, 1948, and will set up the National Dental Commission (NMC). According to the government data, there are 2.89 lakh registered dentists in the country

“The bill seeks to regulate the profession of dentistry in the country, to provide quality and affordable dental education, to make accessible high quality oral healthcare and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto," as per the National Dental Commission Bill.