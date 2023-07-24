Govt tables Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, National Dental Commission Bill in Parliament

Govt tables Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, National Dental Commission Bill in Parliament1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 05:42 PM IST
The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill aims to set up National Nursing and Midwifery Commission, and will repeal the Indian Nursing Council Act, 1947, to streamline nursing education in India
New Delhi: The central government on Monday introduced the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023, and the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023, in Lok Sabha.
