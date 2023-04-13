Centre to revamp soil health card initiative to aid farmers1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:17 PM IST
Currently, one soil sample is collected for every 2.5 hectares of irrigated land and 10 hectares of rain-fed land— decided by the district administrations of the agriculture department.
New Delhi: The government is redesigning the soil health card initiative, targeting small and marginal farmers with an investment of ₹596.51 crore to analyze 50 million soil specimens in the coming three years.
