The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday sought applications for the post of chief economic adviser (CEA) in the finance ministry to replace Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian who has decided to vacate his office after completing a three-year tenure. The advertisement did not specify the tenure for the position.

Apart from giving timely advice on the state of the economy and economic reforms, the CEA is responsible for bringing out the Economic Survey every year ahead of the budget.

The government has encouraged its officers, including those from public sector enterprises or the Reserve Bank of India to apply for the post. Candidates from recognised universities and research institutions are also eligible to apply for the post.

The maximum age limit for the position has been fixed at 56 years and the last date for applying is 20 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. The CEA will have a pay scale of ₹2.25 lakh as per the Seventh Pay Commission.

In a letter posted on social media, Subramanian had said he would return to academia after completing his three-year term in the finance ministry. He took over as the CEA in December 2018 following Arvind Subramanian’s decision to quit the post in June 2018.

Before joining the government, Subramanian was an associate professor and executive director at the Centre For Analytical Finance at the Indian School of Business, specializing in banking, corporate governance and economic policy.

While the minimum educational qualification is a master’s degree in economics, a doctoral degree in finance or economics is desirable. For government employees seeking to apply, six years’ experience in economic research or providing economic advice or evaluation of economic reforms including one year of administrative experience has been made mandatory.

“The selection committee reserves the right to invite and short-list suitable individuals from outside the list of applicants for the posts," the notification said.

