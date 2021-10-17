Government invites applications to fill positions at NCLT, appellate tribunals

A Parliamentary standing committee report tabled in Lok Sabha in August had shown that there were 34 vacancies of members in NCLT against its total sanctioned strength of 63 memberships. The Committee had also emphasized on the need for institutional capacity building in order to ensure that the time taken for bankruptcy resolution is reduced. The Committee had also flagged that bankruptcy resolution had exceeded the time frame envisaged in many cases.

