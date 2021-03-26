The government is planning to widen the umbrella of covid-19 vaccines beneficiaries in the near future below the age of 45 years, union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday. He was speaking at India Economic Conclave’ organized by The Times Now.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021 with vaccination of healthcare workers (HCWs) and vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2nd Feb 2021.The next phase of covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1st March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Starting April 1, the government has now opened vaccination for all persons above 45 years of age irrespective of any comorbid condition. India’s cumulative vaccination coverage is nearing 60 million.

“The vaccination drive is being conducted in accordance with emerging science-based data analyzed through scientific algorithms. Around six vaccines are in different stage of trial and will be granted permission as and when they complete all statutory requirements. Drug controller general of India (DCGI) is looking on this matter as already emphasized, this is a dynamic process," said the health minister.

India has been facing a major vaccine hesitancy and the vaccination coverage has been low. The health minister said that the ongoing covid-19 vaccination drive has a crucial role in India’s pandemic response by protecting those at highest risk of mortality due to covid-19.

Harsh Vardhan said that the coverage of 2nd dose among Health Care Workers is 76.88% and Front Line Workers is 71.94% against eligible beneficiaries which is adequate. “Other Healthcare workers and Frontline workers will eventually be getting vaccinated as per their schedule. Further, the time interval between two doses of Covishield vaccine has also been increased to 4-8 weeks, which could give a false impression of low 2nd dose coverage, which is not true," said the health minister.

Vaccination of priority age group above 60 years and above 45 years with specified co morbidities started from 1st March and their second dose will be due in month of April, this may again give a false impression of low second dose coverage, the minister clarified. Government is keeping a close watch on the number of beneficiaries being vaccinated each day and number of people in the prioritized age group vaccinated till date. “We are also ensuring supplies of vaccines to the states as per their per day vaccination capacities," he said.

Responding to the growing concerns surrounding covishield after some reports emerged of the vaccine causing blood clots, Harsh Vardhan said that such cases are being examined by the respective government of the countries where they have emerged. In India, all cases of Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) are monitored through a well-structured and robust surveillance system.

“Causality Assessment of all serious and severe AEFIs are done by the designated AEFI committee to determine if event is related to vaccine or vaccination process or otherwise. Till date as per current evidence, no significant adverse event following immunization has been reported in India," said the health minister.

"Our National Regulators have examined the efficacy and safety data from Clinical trials of Covishield and Covaxin. Both the vaccines being used in our country are completely safe and immunogenic. Presently, there are no concerns about the safety of vaccines being used in India," he added.

The health minister said that the percentage of serious AEFIs is 0.0002% of the total number of beneficiaries vaccinated, which is very less. “Thus, select few cases is not a generalisation and their cause and effect needs to be established. We are taking cognisance of all scientific evidences while undertaking the causality assessment of AEFIs," he said.

The health minister further said that the present vaccines are effective against the SARS-CoV-2 and the current variants and that the government is keeping a watch on the evolving scenario. As per available scientific evidence, the program will be strengthened further, he said.

