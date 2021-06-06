New Delhi: With cases of mucormycosis or black fungus being reported among covid-19 patients with uncontrolled diabetes, the Union health ministry has come up with a clinical guidance on the diagnosis and management of diabetes among covid-19 patients.

People suffering from diabetes can be affected with hyperglycemia or high blood glucose, which may put them at further risk of black fungus. The government has therefore directed that covid-19 patients with a history of diabetes should be monitored and treated accordingly in hospitals.

“Screen every patient at admission for hyperglycemia with at least two capillary blood glucose values (1 pre-meal and 1 post-meal value) by a glucometer. Every patient with diabetes should be on a diabetic diet. Kindly ensure that the patient strictly adheres to the timing and quantity advised in the diet chart," the health ministry said in its guidelines.

The government said that patients with a normal initial glycemic profile may develop stress hyperglycemia during the course of illness, especially if the severity of covid-19 infection increases. Besides, using glucocorticoids for the treatment of the primary disease may also contribute to hyperglycemia in some cases. In such cases, the government has recommended repeat monitoring of blood glucose levels even if the initial reading is normal. Thus, glycemic assessment should be an ongoing dynamic process and not a one-time event.

The detailed guidelines for medical facilities and doctors treating covid-19 patienthave been uploaded on the website of the ministry of health and family welfare.

As of 24 May, at least 5,424 cases of mucormycosis have been reported from 18 states with Gujarat and Maharashtra recording the maximum number of cases. Out of these, while 4,556 cases had a history of covid-19 infection, the rest are non-covid cases with 55% of the affected suffering from diabetes, according to the Union health ministry data.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria had earlier said that 90%-95% of patients getting infected with mucormycosis were found to be either diabetic and/or taking steroids. “This infection is seen very rarely in those who are neither diabetic nor taking steroids," said Guleria.

Meanwhile, India has reported 1,14,460 fresh covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest in the last two months. The country’s active caseload stood at 14,77,799 on Sunday. A net decline of 77,449 has been witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 5.13%of the country's total positive cases.

India has so far conducted over 36,47,46,522 tests with a total of 20,36,311 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate is currently at 6.54% while the daily positivity rate remained 5.62% on Sunday. Over 23.13 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive with 33,53,539 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The central government said that it has so far provided more than 24 crore vaccine doses (24,60,80,900) to various states and Union territories. “Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 22,96,95,199 doses, as of 6 June. More than 1.63 crore covid-19 vaccine doses (1,63,85,701) are still available with the states and Union territories," the Union health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

