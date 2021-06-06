Centre issues rules for diabetes management in covid patients

The government said that patients with a normal initial glycemic profile may develop stress hyperglycemia during the course of illness, especially if the severity of covid-19 infection increases. Besides, using glucocorticoids for the treatment of the primary disease may also contribute to hyperglycemia in some cases. In such cases, the government has recommended repeat monitoring of blood glucose levels even if the initial reading is normal. Thus, glycemic assessment should be an ongoing dynamic process and not a one-time event.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}