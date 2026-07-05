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Government issues notice to Meta over Instagram ads promoting child sexual abuse content: Report

The Indian government has formally warned Meta about paid ads on Instagram promoting Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material

Aman Gupta
Updated5 Jul 2026, 12:40 PM IST
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Meta has received a notice from Indian government
Meta has received a notice from Indian government(REUTERS)
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Indian government has issued a stern notice to Meta on the prescence of paid ads on Instagram that had allegedly promoted Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM), as per a PTI report.

The report while citing sources notes that Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had issued the notice to social media behemoth on Saturday while also demanding a detailed explanation within 7 days.

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"MeitY has ordered Instagram to disable all ads and content promoting and facilitating access to CSEAM," the report quotes a source as saying

An earlier PTI report had also noted that Meta officially were also recently summoned by MeitY due to the CSEAM controversy with the ministry seeking an explanation from the US tech giant.

Notably, this was the second time this week when Meta officials were summoned by MeitY. An earlier ANI report had noted that MeitY officials had Meta represetatives earlier in order to discuss the Centre's notice over WhatsApp's proposed usernames feature.

The company was reportedly given three days to furnish a detailed explanation on the matter.

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

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