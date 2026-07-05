Government issues notice to Meta over Instagram ads promoting child sexual abuse content: Report

Indian government has issued a stern notice to Meta on the prescence of paid ads on Instagram that had allegedly promoted Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM), as per a PTI report.

The report while citing sources notes that Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had issued the notice to social media behemoth on Saturday while also demanding a detailed explanation within 7 days.

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"MeitY has ordered Instagram to disable all ads and content promoting and facilitating access to CSEAM," the report quotes a source as saying

An earlier PTI report had also noted that Meta officially were also recently summoned by MeitY due to the CSEAM controversy with the ministry seeking an explanation from the US tech giant.

Notably, this was the second time this week when Meta officials were summoned by MeitY. An earlier ANI report had noted that MeitY officials had Meta represetatives earlier in order to discuss the Centre's notice over WhatsApp's proposed usernames feature.

The company was reportedly given three days to furnish a detailed explanation on the matter.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in

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